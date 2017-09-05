EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley Reveals She Originally Said No to ‘Real Housewives’ -- and Teases Season 8 Changes

Dorit Kemsley wasn’t interested in becoming a Real Housewife, at least not at first.

“I was very hesitant when they first asked,” she admits in the new issue of BELLA New York. “My husband was all for it and eventually convinced me to give it a shot.”

“It turned out to be nothing that I had expected,” she adds. “But then again, I didn’t know exactly what I was getting into. If I had to describe it, I’d say it was a very bumpy roller coaster ride as well as a great learning experience.”

Dorit covers the September/October issue of BELLA New York, hitting newsstands on Sept. 6. ET has your first look at her high fashion spread.