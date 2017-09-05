EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley Reveals She Originally Said No to ‘Real Housewives’ -- and Teases Season 8 Changes
Dorit Kemsley wasn’t interested in becoming a Real Housewife, at least not at first.
“I was very hesitant when they first asked,” she admits in the new issue of BELLA New York. “My husband was all for it and eventually convinced me to give it a shot.”
“It turned out to be nothing that I had expected,” she adds. “But then again, I didn’t know exactly what I was getting into. If I had to describe it, I’d say it was a very bumpy roller coaster ride as well as a great learning experience.”
Dorit covers the September/October issue of BELLA New York, hitting newsstands on Sept. 6. ET has your first look at her high fashion spread.
EXCLUSIVE: Dorit Kemsley Promises Panty-Gate is Over on 'RHOBH,' But New Erika Jayne Drama is Coming
Inside the glossy, Dorit dishes more on what fans can expect from season eight of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently filming.
“The viewers will get to see a lot more of who I am,” she shares, adding that she will relaunch her eponymous swimwear line by season’s end.
“It’s documented in real-time,” she teases. “You’ll see the complications and the hurdles one goes through in business, along with a glimpse of the finished product. It’s all very exciting and nerve-racking at the same time.”
EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Rinna Might Not Return to 'Real Housewives,' Weighs in on Phaedra Parks' 'RHOA' Exit
“It’s something I am extremely excited about,” she continues. “I’m starting with my swimwear line and down the road I’d like to explore an adult line and even a line for kids. My children, Jagger and Phoenix, inspire me every day, so creating a line for young ones is something I’d love to try my hand at.”
Dorit says season eight will also feature another epic birthday party for her husband, P.K. She previously spilled to ET all about her new, yet-to-be-announced co-star, Teddi Jo Mellencamp. For more on Teddi, check out the video below.