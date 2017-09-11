EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Phil Says Sinead O'Connor Is Playing a 'Dangerous Numbers Game' After Multiple Suicide Attempts

Following Dr. Phil's candid, emotional sit-down interview with Sinead O'Connor, the famed TV psychologist is opening up about the troubled singer's cries for help.

ET's Kevin Frazier recently spoke with Dr. Phil, who said he was moved to help O'Connor after the 50-year-old musician posted an alarming, tearful Facebook video from a motel room in New Jersey last month, in which she talked about being suicidal.

"I've been a huge fan of Sinead O'Connor because she's one of the most pure voices in music and here I see this this iconic talent alone in the middle of the night, in a motel room in New Jersey," Dr. Phil recalled. "I mean, it's like hitting bottom and crying for help."

"She says she attempted suicide eight times in one year, and that's a dangerous numbers game," he added. "So I was very concerned for her wellbeing."