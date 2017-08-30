EXCLUSIVE: 'DWTS' Pro Anna Trebunskaya on Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Looking Forward to Meeting Our Boy'
Anna Trebunskaya can't wait to meet her little boy!
The former Dancing With the Stars dancer is expecting her second child, a son, with boyfriend Nevin Millan. ET caught up with Trebunskaya, 36, where she shared details on her road to baby No. 2 and how she celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first boy.
“We are in the nesting mode now, organizing our house, laundering baby clothes, putting things in a way that is the most functional and accessible to save us time and energy," Trebunskaya told ET about how she's preparing in the last weeks of her pregnancy.
Trebunskaya and Millan's baby is due in early September and the dancer plans to have a home delivery, which she also did with 3-year-old daughter Amalya. The dancer held an adorable "baby sprinkle" tea party on Sunday at her mother Irina Trebunskaya's You Can Dance studio in Hermosa Beach, California, and shared pics from the event.
The cake and desserts were provided by vegan and gluten-free baker The Trim Tart.
The couple is beyond excited to meet their son and waiting until he is born to name him -- though they already have a handful of options.
"We started with about 20 names first. Now we are down to three to four names," she shared. "We did the same with Amalya. We want to meet our boy first before naming him. We are inspired by geographical landmarks, historical characters and also names from literature.”
So what is she looking forward to most about having a baby boy this time around?
“I'm very excited to have a little guy in the family, but also a little bit nervous," Trebunskaya expressed. "Boys are just different from girls. They tend to be more energetic and adventurous. Nevin and I are looking forward to meeting our boy and getting to know him. It's great to have a balance of both daughter and son and we are very grateful to experience that.”
Trebunskaya also shared that this pregnancy has been more eventful, "but great overall." She also experienced morning sickness for the first half of her pregnancy, which "hits you any time of the day" and -- as a mother of a 3-year-old -- found it harder to pamper herself.
"With having a 3-year-old, you can't just relax and have a pedicure any time you want," Trebunskaya shared. "So finding time for myself has [required] constant planning and arranging schedules. Also, I was very active working, performing [Anna had her last performance at six-plus months pregnant] and teaching dance. My last two lessons were literally this morning and I’m due next week!”
Meanwhile, little Amalya can't wait to be a big sister.
“Amalya is so excited to meet her little brother, she can hardly contain herself!" Trebunskaya gushed. "She keeps playing the Family game, where I'm Mama, she's sister and one of her dolls is a baby. I think it's her way of 'practicing,' it's so adorable. We pretend to change diapers, feeding baby bottles and putting baby to sleep. She's so nurturing, so we're hoping that carries over to her real baby brother."
"Although I'll be breastfeeding, she can't wait to feed him with a bottle once I'm in pumping mode," she continued. "I had that breast pump with me everywhere last time!"
Last month, ET spoke with Trebunskaya's good friend and former DWTS co-star, Edyta Sliwinska, about how different it is to have a boy.
“We met the other day and I think she's very excited about having a boy,” Sliwinska shared about her friend’s upcoming arrival, noting that, in her experience, little boys have tended to be more dependent on their moms. “I see Anna's little girl being very independent, so I'm really kind of looking forward to that new experience [for her].”
