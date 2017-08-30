EXCLUSIVE: 'DWTS' Pro Anna Trebunskaya on Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Looking Forward to Meeting Our Boy'

The couple is beyond excited to meet their son and waiting until he is born to name him -- though they already have a handful of options.

"We started with about 20 names first. Now we are down to three to four names," she shared. "We did the same with Amalya. We want to meet our boy first before naming him. We are inspired by geographical landmarks, historical characters and also names from literature.”

So what is she looking forward to most about having a baby boy this time around?

“I'm very excited to have a little guy in the family, but also a little bit nervous," Trebunskaya expressed. "Boys are just different from girls. They tend to be more energetic and adventurous. Nevin and I are looking forward to meeting our boy and getting to know him. It's great to have a balance of both daughter and son and we are very grateful to experience that.”