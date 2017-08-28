EXCLUSIVE: Dylan O'Brien and Michael Keaton Have a License to Kill in Deadly 'American Assassin' Photos

"All the training was very good for my mind and very good for recovery, in a way...It really ended up being [therapeutic]. It came at a great time for me," O'Brien added. Michael Keaton, who co-stars as Mitch's mentor, Stan Hurley, joked, "Me too, because I was looking for someone to beat the sh*t out of."

These additional photos, debuting on ET, reveal Keaton's Cold War veteran, Sanaa Lathan as CIA Deputy Director Irene Kennedy and Canadian actress Shiva Negar as a Turkish agent named Annika.