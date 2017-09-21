EXCLUSIVE: 'EastSiders' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed -- Plus, See the First Photos!

EastSiders is back!

Created by director and star Kit Williamson, the critically-acclaimed LGBT web series returns for its anticipated six-episode third season later this fall, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the new season.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign (with over $80,000 raised!) and two Daytime Emmy nominations, EastSiders will debut with brand new episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The episodes will be available on DVD through Wolfe Video and digital platforms like Vimeo, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and WolfeOnDemand.com.

The new season, which centers on a country-wide road trip, will feature returning players Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Wilson Cruz (My So-Called Life, Star Trek: Discovery), Stephen Guarino (I’m Dying Up Here) and RuPaul’s Drag Race star William Belli.