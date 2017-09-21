EXCLUSIVE: 'EastSiders' Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed -- Plus, See the First Photos!
EastSiders is back!
Created by director and star Kit Williamson, the critically-acclaimed LGBT web series returns for its anticipated six-episode third season later this fall, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the new season.
After a successful Kickstarter campaign (with over $80,000 raised!) and two Daytime Emmy nominations, EastSiders will debut with brand new episodes on Tuesday, Nov. 28. The episodes will be available on DVD through Wolfe Video and digital platforms like Vimeo, Amazon Video, Google Play, iTunes and WolfeOnDemand.com.
The new season, which centers on a country-wide road trip, will feature returning players Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Wilson Cruz (My So-Called Life, Star Trek: Discovery), Stephen Guarino (I’m Dying Up Here) and RuPaul’s Drag Race star William Belli.
ET exclusively premieres the official season three poster, which has the simple tagline: “Best. Road. Trip. Ever.” It was filmed on location in 16 states, including New York, Illinois, Montana and California.
ET also debuts the first four photos of the new season, featuring Wu, Guarino, John Halbach and Max Emerson.
“It’s a difficult time to be LGBT in America right now, and I wanted to stick a rainbow flag in the tradition of the Great American Road Trip,” said Williamson. “LGBT people have the same claim to the beautiful sights of this country as everyone else. By shooting with a skeleton crew we were able to take the characters out of their comfort zone in a way that few television shows have been able to. I’m amazed at how the series has grown over the last five years and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Wolfe Video.”
EastSiders is produced by Williamson, who plays Cal, and his husband, Halbalch, who portrays Ian. Van Hansis, who plays Thom, will also return, along with Brianna Brown (Cal’s sister Hillary), Traci Lords (Cal’s mom Val) and Matthew McKelligon (Jeremy).
An early preview of the new season will be shown at three film festivals, including Cinema Diverse! The Palm Springs Gay and Lesbian Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24; Reeling 35: The Chicago LGBTQ International Film Festival on Tuesday, Sept. 26; and NewFest in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 21.
EastSiders returns Tuesday, Nov. 28.