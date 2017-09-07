EXCLUSIVE: Elisabeth Moss Is 'Reflecting Back on the Human Experience' in Bold 'Top of the Lake' Return

In many ways, Robin is a very stoic character. Did you find her walls crumbling a bit more this season?

It’s not like they’re crumbling, she’s climbing over the walls. She’s more closed off than ever in the beginning and the only thing that’s going to save her from this prison that she’s built for herself is love and it’s her love for her daughter [Mary]. And you’ll see in the coming episodes, it’s that search for that relationship that directly parallels the case that she’s involved in: the search for the killer of [the prostitute found on Bondi Beach]. It’s ultimately love that gets her through that and also solves the case. It’s almost like she’s going over the wall, rather than it crumbling before her.

Robin finds herself working with a partner for the first time in Miranda Hilmarson, played by Gwendoline Christie. How does Robin navigate having someone like Miranda, who is symbolic of who she isn’t, in her ear on a consistent basis?

She’s faced with all of the things that she’s trying to avoid and Miranda represents so many of the things she thinks she doesn’t want to have. She’s open. She’s communicative. She’s emotional. She’s enthusiastic. She’s all these things. She’s too loud. She’s all these things that Robin doesn’t want to have right now and Robin doesn’t think she needs. Gwen’s whole character represents the opposite of what Robin’s going for right now, but exactly what she needs. It’s my favorite relationship on the show and my favorite storyline of China Girl, because it’s exactly representative of the problem that Robin’s having.

Are they yin and yang?

They’re so yin and yang. They’re so opposite -- or so they think. Without spoiling anything, they might be wrong.