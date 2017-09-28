EXCLUSIVE: Ellen Page Says Girlfriend Emma Portner's Support 'Is the Best'
Ellen Page and Emma Portner stepped out for a fun date night!
ET's Ashley Crossan caught up with the 30-year-old actress at the premiere of her latest film, Flatliners, on Wednesday night in Hollywood, where she gushed about having her girlfriend's support at the event.
"Oh, it's the best," Page told ET. "Yeah, it's the best."
The couple held hands as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet. Page sported a black blazer, leather pants and boots. Meanwhile, the dancer rocked a black-and-navy shirt with black capris and patent leather loafers.
On their way to the premiere, Page also shared a sweet selfie of her and Portner on Instagram.
The couple, romantically linked since July, often share pics of each other on social media and have attended several events together.
Page has been keeping busy with her many movies, including My Days of Mercy and The Cured. So what's on her career bucket list?
"I guess, direct," she told ET. "Yeah."
