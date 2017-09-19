EXCLUSIVE: Emma Stone on Why Her Physical Transformation for 'Battle of the Sexes' Became 'Addictive'

Emma Stone takes winning seriously.

The 28-year-old actress did all she could to imitate Billie Jean King in her new film, Battle of the Sexes -- and it definitely paid off.

"It was amazing," King, who served as a consultant on the film, told ET's Cameron Mathison at the junket on Saturday. "She captured my voice. I was like, 'How could anyone do that so well?'"

Stone also tried her best to capture King's physicality, gaining 15 pounds of muscle for her role as the six-time Wimbledon Singles champ.