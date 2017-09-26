EXCLUSIVE: Eniko Parrish 'Keeping Her Family Together' Despite Extortion and Cheating Scandal, Source Says

Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart are working through their problems after the 38-year-old comedian was involved in an extortion and cheating scandal this month.

A source close to Parrish, who is pregnant with her first child with the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, tells ET not to mistake her support for Hart as a sign that she wasn't upset about the sex scandal.

"Of course she's mad!" the source says. "Wouldn't you be? But she's not leaving. She didn't just sit back and not say anything. She let him have it, but she also knew she was going to stand by him."

The source explains that Hart "embarrassed her at her most vulnerable time," adding, "stupid."