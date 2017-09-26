EXCLUSIVE: Eniko Parrish 'Keeping Her Family Together' Despite Extortion and Cheating Scandal, Source Says
Eniko Parrish and Kevin Hart are working through their problems after the 38-year-old comedian was involved in an extortion and cheating scandal this month.
A source close to Parrish, who is pregnant with her first child with the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, tells ET not to mistake her support for Hart as a sign that she wasn't upset about the sex scandal.
"Of course she's mad!" the source says. "Wouldn't you be? But she's not leaving. She didn't just sit back and not say anything. She let him have it, but she also knew she was going to stand by him."
The source explains that Hart "embarrassed her at her most vulnerable time," adding, "stupid."
"She absolutely does not condone his behavior. But she loves her husband. Who are we to judge? What would you do in that situation?" the source says. "She's strong. But she's keeping her family together."
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Hart was allegedly targeted by an extortionist claiming to have a sexually incriminating video of him. The actor later apologized in an Instagram video to his wife and kids for hurting "the people closest to me."
Last week, Montia Sabbag, the woman who is alleging to have spent time with Hart, held a press conference to tell reporters that she was also a victim in this incident and did not attempt to extort Hart.
Lisa Bloom, Sabbag's lawyer, also released a statement to ET on Tuesday, saying: "We have connected a few times with the law enforcement agency handling this investigation, which is the Los Angeles District Attorney's office. We asked for an in-person meeting. They requested instead a written statement from Montia, which we are preparing."
