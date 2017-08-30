EXCLUSIVE: 'Eric & Jessie' Celebrate Big Career Moves in New Season 3 Promo -- But Are More Kids on the Way?

The couple, who wed in 2013, is parents to 3-year-old daughter Vivianne and almost-2-year-old son Eric, but the one-minute promo shows the 30-year-old NFL player asking his wife how she feels about adding to their family.

"I do want another baby," Jessie, 29, replies with a smile. "I guess we'll see," she adds in a separate scene, talking to the camera.

Eric & Jessie: Game On debuted in 2013, but after two seasons the couple decided to take a break to enjoy their time as new parents. In the new season, they bring the cameras back into their home to once again document their lives.

As Jessie gears up to record new music and go on tour, Eric recovers from a season-ending injury and prepares to relocate to a new team. After being released from the New York Jets in June 2017, the wide receiver quickly signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans, which, as evidenced in the clip, is news that makes Jessie very happy.

"To a new chapter, baby," Eric tells his lovely wife.

"We are going to finally get some time to be a family," Jessie says. "That's what we love the most."