EXCLUSIVE: 'Eric & Jessie' Celebrate Big Career Moves in New Season 3 Promo -- But Are More Kids on the Way?
Eric and Jessie James Decker are back!
After more than three years since season two of Eric & Jessie: Game On, the singer and her Tennessee Titans wide receiver hubby are returning for a third season of their hit E! reality show. ET has your first look at the upcoming season, which features the couple talking about possibly having a third child!
The couple, who wed in 2013, is parents to 3-year-old daughter Vivianne and almost-2-year-old son Eric, but the one-minute promo shows the 30-year-old NFL player asking his wife how she feels about adding to their family.
"I do want another baby," Jessie, 29, replies with a smile. "I guess we'll see," she adds in a separate scene, talking to the camera.
Eric & Jessie: Game On debuted in 2013, but after two seasons the couple decided to take a break to enjoy their time as new parents. In the new season, they bring the cameras back into their home to once again document their lives.
As Jessie gears up to record new music and go on tour, Eric recovers from a season-ending injury and prepares to relocate to a new team. After being released from the New York Jets in June 2017, the wide receiver quickly signed a one-year contract with the Tennessee Titans, which, as evidenced in the clip, is news that makes Jessie very happy.
"To a new chapter, baby," Eric tells his lovely wife.
"We are going to finally get some time to be a family," Jessie says. "That's what we love the most."
ET's Deidre Behar spoke with Jessie in April 2016, where she explained why the pair initially signed on to show their lives on TV, as well as why they decided to take a break.
"We thought it would be really cool because it was documenting our wedding," the singer told ET. "I just thought it'd be so great to have our entire wedding, the entire thing, documented! We can watch back, our kids can watch back 20-30 years from now and see Mommy and Daddy and the whole process of getting married. I just thought it was a really cool chapter in our lives."
"And then, the whole process of getting pregnant with Vivi and having her was really special and memories we cannot replace either, the whole process is on camera," she continued. "I was open-minded to doing a third season, but as soon as I had Vivianne in my arms and I was looking at her, I was just like, 'I can't do it,'" adding that she didn't want her daughter's first moments to be on camera.
Season three of Eric & Jessie premieres Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!.
