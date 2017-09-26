EXCLUSIVE ‘Eric & Jessie’ Sneak Peek: Eric Hilariously Fails at Building a Crib
Eric Decker is a dad of two -- but that doesn’t mean he’s mastered crib building quite yet.
On this week’s episode of Eric & Jessie, Jessie's sister, Sydney, needs a little help putting together the nursery for her unborn child -- and ET has your exclusive first look. Sydney’s husband, MLB player Anthony Bass, is out on the road playing, so the baby’s uncles, Eric, and Jessie’s brother, John, stop by to build a crib.
EXCLUSIVE: Jessie James Decker Talks Having More Kids With Football Hubby Eric Decker: 'I'm Game. Let's Do It'
“It’s so great to have my family live in the same exact town as me, because I can always lean on them and depend on them if I need anything,” Sydney shares.
But maybe she shouldn’t lean on Eric and John for furniture construction. The duo struggles to put the crib together, with a new side falling off every time they add a piece.
Tune into Eric & Jessie on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET to see if the guys pull it together.