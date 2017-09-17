EXCLUSIVE: Evan Rachel Wood Talks 'Westworld' Season 2: 'I Didn't Think the Show Could Shock Me'
Evan Rachel Wood kept her promise!
The Westworld star stunned on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmys in Los Angeles on Sunday in a custom Jeremy Scott suit.
"I'm continuing my promise of wearing only suits to all the awards shows this year, so me and Jeremy Scott from Moscino collaborated and did a custom suit!" Wood raved to ET's Kevin Frazier.
The 30-year-old actress is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Westworld -- and she said season two of the HBO series (the most nominated show at the Emmys this year) will be even more incredible.
"I shot until 3 in the morning a couple nights ago, so I'm still sort of in a dream space," she confessed. "But it is twice as ambitious as the first season."
"I didn't think the show could shock me and it continues to do so," she explained. "It's going to be everything and more."
