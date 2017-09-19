EXCLUSIVE: Evie Clair On Finding the Strength to Perform in 'AGT' Finals: 'I Know My Dad Was There'

On Tuesday's America's Got Talent finals, singer Evie Clair delivered a powerful tribute to her late father that brought many audience members to tears, and earned a lot of love from the judges.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with Clair backstage after the show, where she got candid about how she got through her emotional rendition of Louis Armstrong's iconic "What a Wonderful World," just two weeks after her father's death.

"I just prayed before that I would be able to do that and I feel like I really had strength from God and I know my dad was there," Clair said, adding that she could also feel the support of her family and the audience.

As for the song itself, Clair said it was a way to honor her father's memory. "That was my dad's favorite song, he'd always sing that. That would be the only song he would sing in public," she recalled. "So, that was kind of like a tribute to him."