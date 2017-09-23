EXCLUSIVE: Fergie Reveals How Beyonce Inspired Her New Visual Album: 'She Is the Queen B'

Fergie is just as inspired by Beyonce as we all are.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the 42-year-old singer as she premiered her new visual album, Double Dutchess, at the Tuck Room at iPic Theaters New York City on Wednesday, where she revealed how the "Formation" singer played a part in her latest project.

"[My album] is completely different than Beyonce's [Lemonade], but absolutely, she's an inspiration to me in all areas," Fergie shared. "Performance, drive, balance -- I mean, she is the Queen B."

"How can you not be inspired by her?" she asked.