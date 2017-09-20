EXCLUSIVE: Fergie Still Has 'So Much Love' For Josh Duhamel: 'We're Just Not a Romantic Couple Anymore'

Fergie still has a lot of love for Josh Duhamel.

Earlier this month, the couple announced they had separated after eight years of marriage, but the 42-year-old singer told ET's Keltie Knight at The Tuck Room at iPic Theaters in New York City on Wednesday night that they still remain close.

"We're great friends, Josh and I, there's so much love that we have for each other," Fergie explained. "We really like each other, we have fun with each other. We're just not a romantic couple anymore."

"But we are still Axl's parents through and through, and our families -- each other's families, the cousins, my nieces and nephews -- it's all the same. So that's the only thing that's changed," she added.