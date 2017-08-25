EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Harmony on Possible Tour Movie and How They Got Their 'Power Back' With New Album
Fifth Harmony is stronger than ever!
The singers chatted with ET's Katie Krause at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards rehearsals earlier this week, where they explained how their newly released self-titled album signifies a rebirth for the group and if they'd be interested in a tour movie.
"That would be incredible," Ally Brooke told ET, with the rest of the ladies agreeing. "If anyone wants to reach out to us for a tour movie, hit our management up!"
"I was just thinking about it, like, I don't think we've even thought of that," added Lauren Jauregui.
On Friday, Brooke, Jauregui, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane released their third studio album, and first without Camila Cabello. The singers agree that their new music, which they helped co-write, gave them the chance to get their "power back."
"I feel like we got our power back and we learned to love music again," Kordei expressed. "Because, you know, it reflects our voices and we say everything that we wanna be able to say and we know how we want it to sound. And we know that in 10 years, it'll mean what it means now to us. It's still special and it's something that we will forever be proud of."
FH also looks at their self-titled album, out now, as a rebirth for the four of them.
"A rebirth and a continuation [at the] same time," Brooke explained. "Definitely a rebirth and the really amazing thing is that we have such an incredible bond with the four of us and we're definitely like sisters. So it's really such a special experience. I can't really describe it."
"We discovered so much and have experienced so much, especially at this age," Jane added. "We're all in our 20s now. Yeah, we've lived life."
"None of us are teens, guys, kind of sad," Jauregui chimed in.
"But yeah, were super, super proud of this era that we're stepping into and who we are individually," Jane expressed. "It's just amazing, for me especially, to see everybody growing into women. And even for myself, I've discovered who I am as a person, as a woman, as a daughter. So that [in] itself, I'm excited for everyone to see that and believe that."
For more on Fifth Harmony and what fans can expect when they take the 2017 MTV VMA stage on Sunday, Aug. 27, watch below.