EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Harmony on Possible Tour Movie and How They Got Their 'Power Back' With New Album

"That would be incredible," Ally Brooke told ET, with the rest of the ladies agreeing. "If anyone wants to reach out to us for a tour movie, hit our management up!"

"I was just thinking about it, like, I don't think we've even thought of that," added Lauren Jauregui.

On Friday, Brooke, Jauregui, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane released their third studio album, and first without Camila Cabello. The singers agree that their new music, which they helped co-write, gave them the chance to get their "power back."

"I feel like we got our power back and we learned to love music again," Kordei expressed. "Because, you know, it reflects our voices and we say everything that we wanna be able to say and we know how we want it to sound. And we know that in 10 years, it'll mean what it means now to us. It's still special and it's something that we will forever be proud of."