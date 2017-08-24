EXCLUSIVE: Fifth Harmony Teases Surprise-Filled 2017 MTV VMA Performance: 'People Are Gonna Be Gagging!'

"Well, first of all, it's the VMAs. So there's that," Ally Brooke told ET. "Were gonna bring so many different elements and surprises and so much energy. It's really gonna be such a moment and people are gonna be gagging!"

Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei and Dinah Jane are nominated for three Moonmen this year in the Best Pop Video, Best Choreography and Song of Summer categories for their music video for "Down." The ladies will also be performing the song during Sunday's ceremony.

As far as what their wardrobe will look like when they hit the stage, FH shared that "they don't know yet."

"We really don't know," Jauregui said with the rest of the group echoing her statement.

"It always happens to us," Jane added about waiting until the last minute and also feeling nervous. "Honestly, we were talking about it in the car on our way here."

"But we're gonna be OK," Jauregui chimed in. "We're gonna look fabulous."

"It's gonna be amazing. It's gonna be VMA-zing," joked Brooke.