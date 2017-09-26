EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Muniz Says He Spends 7 Hours a Day on Back Therapy for 'Dancing With the Stars'

Pain won't stop Frankie Muniz from reaching for that mirrorball trophy!

After delivering a solid tango that received high praise from the judges on Monday night's Dancing With the Stars, ET caught up with the Malcolm in the Middle star, where he revealed the lengths he's going to to work through a back injury.

"I broke my back seven, eight years ago," Muniz revealed. "It is not something that I think about anymore, but it happened."

And the stress of two dances is definitely putting pressure on the 31-year-old.