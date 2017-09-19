EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Muniz Says He Was 'a Nervous Wreck' Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Debut
Frankie Muniz was feeling the pressure Monday night in the ballroom!
Following his foxtrot to Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times," ET caught up with the Malcolm in the Middle star and his partner, Witney Carson, where they opened up about his pre-show nerves.
"I was definitely a little bit of a nervous wreck all day waiting, anticipating what it would be like to do it live because I've never danced in front of anyone -- not even my girlfriend has seen me dance," Muniz, 31, said. "I don't dance. Like, I'm the guy who sits and watches everyone else have fun and I'm happy to do that."
"I didn't know what I had as far as expectations or anything, but I didn't realize I was going to love it as much as I do," he continued. "I'm working hard, [Witney]'s teaching me. She's amazing, we're having so much fun and I love it! I want to continue doing this because I'm a having a blast."
MORE: 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 25 Premiere: Best Lifts, Kicks, Tricks and Flips!
When Carson first met Muniz, she confessed to him that she had never seen Malcolm in the Middle, but admitted she was a big fan of Agent Cody Banks, his 2003 film with Hilary Duff. So big of a fan, in fact, that she was calling Muniz by his character name in rehearsals.
"No, I'm done with [calling him] that now," Carson joked. "That was, like, our first meet and then I was like, 'Yeah, I'll just call you Frankie.'"
WATCH: 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Dishes on Her and Frankie Muniz's First Dance!
"But honestly, it's been so much fun," she added. "He is so down to earth, the coolest guy ever and I just hope people vote for us because I want to keep going. It's been a blast."
As we patiently wait to see what #TeamFranneyPack will surprise us with during next week's episode of Dancing With the Stars, watch the video below to hear from another pair that rocked the ballroom, Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess!