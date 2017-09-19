EXCLUSIVE: Frankie Muniz Says He Was 'a Nervous Wreck' Ahead of 'Dancing With the Stars' Debut

Frankie Muniz was feeling the pressure Monday night in the ballroom!



Following his foxtrot to Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times," ET caught up with the Malcolm in the Middle star and his partner, Witney Carson, where they opened up about his pre-show nerves.



"I was definitely a little bit of a nervous wreck all day waiting, anticipating what it would be like to do it live because I've never danced in front of anyone -- not even my girlfriend has seen me dance," Muniz, 31, said. "I don't dance. Like, I'm the guy who sits and watches everyone else have fun and I'm happy to do that."



"I didn't know what I had as far as expectations or anything, but I didn't realize I was going to love it as much as I do," he continued. "I'm working hard, [Witney]'s teaching me. She's amazing, we're having so much fun and I love it! I want to continue doing this because I'm a having a blast."