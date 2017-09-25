EXCLUSIVE: 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' Director on the 'Half-Serious Joke' About Madonna & Lady Gaga's Chronic Pain

ET: I know that you met with Gaga's manager and then went to her home to film what ended up being the first scene in the movie. Did you have a chance to ever sit down with Gaga, to hash each other out or discuss what each of you wanted out of the documentary?

Moukarbel: No. There was no real, formal preparation like that. I think it was discussed casually as we started, but she wasn't really setting out to make a documentary. It was something that was introduced by her manager and I had a concept that he thought was worth exploring with her. She was working on her record and, if anything, she was sort of reluctant because she didn't want cameras or anything to interfere with her writing process or studio sessions. She agreed to participate and felt intuitively that it was a good fit and that she felt safe with me, I think, but it wasn't like she was creatively overseeing this. In fact, it was quite the opposite. She really gave it a lot of space and didn't even really watch the film until the premiere.

Do you know what it was about you that made her feel safe?

I don't know. When people connect, you never really know what it is, exactly, that you see eye to eye on. I mean, she said that she'd seen some of my work and she really loved it. I just think she goes with her gut. She also knew she had a lot of agency. If for some reason, she was not happy with any of it, she would have ended it. But she let it grow sort of slowly and, by the time there was really a movie there, she had to kind of come to terms with the fact that that's what was happening. But it wasn't until her close friends had seen a cut of the film and told her that they loved it and told her why, it wasn't until then that she was really, like, 100 percent onboard, to be honest. [Laughs]

Gaga seems to have been so open with you -- with her health, her friends and family, her creative process. Is there anything you wanted to shoot or that you hoped to have access to but didn't, for whatever reason?

I have to say that I really didn't have the opportunity to produce anything. I thought that I would create more of these scenarios that I had wanted to see, but I figured out early on that for me to make this movie meant really going with her flow. I had production crew that, at the beginning, I wanted to bring in -- DPs, sound people -- but it just wouldn't work out like that. Either she didn't want the disruption while she was in the studio or it was too intimate or I was just grabbing my camera and running with her from the car to the plane to her grandmother's house. There was no time or opportunity to bring in any infrastructure, so I ended up shooting a lot of the film myself.

What were some of the more produced ideas that you had going into filming?

Like, I shot her production of the "Perfect Illusion" music video and it was shot out in the desert. They gave me unfettered access to that set, so I was able to bring a crew in for that, because there was so much production happening anyway. And I was able to shoot it in this big, splashy way that I thought would play in contrast to the more intimate scene in this film. But I did have these fantasies of having much more produced moments with her that I might cut in and out of the movie, where she's sitting in a makeup chair and the camera's right up on her face and then it's a drone shot that slowly pulls out and it's, like, up in the sky and she's a tiny little spec in the desert. More stylized moments. But they never felt right. It was never appropriate. So, you just give in sometimes when you're making documentaries and you realize you can't control the set-up. You're not writing, because it's not a scripted film. So, it's really just urging the universe along in the directions that you hope will lead to what you want to see in the movie.