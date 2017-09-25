EXCLUSIVE: Genevieve Gorder Admits 'There Were a Lot of Tears' Reuniting With 'Trading Spaces' Designers

Genevieve Gorder, beloved for both her innovative design as well as her quirky personality (and habit of working barefoot), became a hero to families across America as she redesigned their homes with TLC's Trading Spaces in the early 2000s. Fans couldn't have been happier when it was announced that Gorder would be returning to the series in 2018 after its 10-year hiatus, but a lot has changed for the designer since she's been on the show.

"[My reaction] was mixed when I first heard the news," Gorder told ET over the phone last week, explaining that Trading Spaces' original run "felt so perfect and compartmentalized in my mind."

"It was the first transformation design show in our country. I was scared that any kind of reinterpretation, if it wasn't completely authentic, could tarnish the guilt on that perfect thing in my memory," she said. "But when I heard that they were going to bring back everyone else, all of us, and hosts included, and that they wanted to do it in an authentic way, I felt like, it's time."

"It's back and in a very poignant time," she added. "I think we could all use a little Trading Spaces."