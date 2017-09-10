EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Gets Candid on Handling Parenting Duties With Amal: 'It's a Lot of Work'

George is one busy dad!

ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with George Clooney at the premiere of his film Suburbicon during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, where he got all the dad details from the star.

His wife Amal and the twins weren't travelling with the actor, but they were never too far away either. "They're in L.A. and I Facetimed with them a few minutes ago," he told ET.