EXCLUSIVE: George Clooney Opens Up About Twins' Personalities, Reveals Inspiration Behind Their Names

"They start out with a personality right off the bat," Clooney admitted.

"[Alexander] is a thug already. You saw him," he said to pal Matt Damon. "He's a moose! Literally, he just sits and he eats."

"He looks like he could bounce right now, some place in Hollywood," Damon agreed.

"Like, checking IDs on the way into the nursery," Clooney continued, before describing Ella's personality. "She's very elegant, and all eyes. She looks like Amal, thank god."

As for the twin's names, the Oscar winner explained that he and his attorney wife "just didn't want to have really dumb names."