EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid Reveals How Boyfriend Zayn Malik Inspires Her to ‘Be True’ to Her Style

“[Zayn] has amazing style on his own and we do the normal, ‘Does this look good?’ or ‘Do you like this?’” she shared. “But he’s really inspired me to wear what makes me happy and be really true to my own style because he does that every day. So, it’s fun to watch him and from there have fun with my own style.”

The Los Angeles, California, native added that she also loves style trends in Malik’s native England, many of which influenced Hilfiger and Hadid’s fashion show, which featured a number of looks that are available now.

“British street style is so epic and that grunge and rock-and-roll feeling that Tommy is speaking about is so prominent here,” Hadid said. “It was an inspiration to the collection, so [this is] a background for what we're doing. It’s the Tommy tour theme!”