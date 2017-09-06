EXCLUSIVE: Gina Rodriguez Empowers Herself Through Fitness: ‘I’m the Strongest I’ve Ever Been’

“It can be difficult to have a good relationship with your body when outside forces are telling you what you should look like,” Rodriguez explains. “The reality is that there’s a huge spectrum of body shapes, and we need to celebrate all of them.”

"As an actress there are so many pressures to look a certain way and to fit into a sample size,” the Jane the Virgin star adds. Rodriguez credits her fit physique to Muay Thai, a combat sport she learned in Thailand that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques.

“Doing Muay Thai taught me so much about my body. Now I view it as an engine that keeps me active and healthy,” she continues, noting that the sport has also made her feel “stealthy and quick,” something she’s grateful for after being being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the thyroid and causes symptoms such as fatigue and muscle pain.

“How much time I have to train depends on my work schedule,” she says. “In Thailand, we were doing Muay Thai for at least two and a half hours a day, and I got really strong. But when I started working on Jane again, there was no time for training, even at night. So I exercised Saturday and Sunday. Or maybe just Saturday, and I gave myself Sunday to recoup.”