EXCLUSIVE: 'The Good Place' Boss on 'Groundhog Day' Opening and That Romantic Surprise

The Good Place went a little reboot crazy -- and it was forkin’ amazing.

On Thursday’s episode, titled “Dance Dance Resolution,” Michael’s (Ted Danson) attempts to successfully create a faux-”Good Place” for Eleanor and crew reached astronomical levels -- 802 attempts, to be exact -- thanks to them figuring every time that they were actually in the Bad Place. In the end, Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), Janet (D'Arcy Carden) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) confront Michael about his ruse, which sets The Good Place gang on a new trajectory for the rest of the season.

“Once we knew that the second [reboot] was going to go sideways and [Michael] was going to try again, then it became a very simple comedy premise,” creator Mike Schur tells ET of the unique eight-minute Groundhog Day-inspired opening. “In the world of Groundhog Day, it kept happening because [Bill Murray] had something he had to fix about his life. In our world, it keeps happening because the guy who’s doing it isn’t satisfied with how it’s going, because the people keep figuring out that he’s doing it. It was a fun reverse-Groundhog Day [sequence].”