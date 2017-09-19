EXCLUSIVE: 'The Good Place' Boss Talks Rebooted Season 2 and Living Up to That Crazy Finale Twist

What were those conversations like with the writers as you were trying to figure out the nuts and bolts of how to ensure the audience wouldn’t be ahead of the story or anticipate the next move?

We felt like we had what the answer was going to be [for the premiere]. That was baked into the finale, because the only thing that was different or new about the world that Eleanor woke up to was that she had written herself this note [that told her to find Chidi]. When we game-planned out what would happen [in the aftermath of the finale], our feeling was that you could unravel that mystery pretty quickly. If you found that person and you talked it out, it doesn’t take a super-detective to figure out what is going on. And after that, now the burden shifts from the shoulders of Eleanor, who is in a weird, tricky situation, to Michael because his boss is angry at him for screwing up. So if it goes sideways again, [Michael’s boss] says in the finale, “You’re done.” The problem is, it goes sideways again and we shifted our perspective a little bit to Michael’s point of view. We thought what if this guy is doing a weird, slightly unsanctioned science experiment and has to keep it away from his boss? We transformed the manic energy of “How do I manage this crazy world?” from Eleanor to Michael.

Do you have a concept in mind for how The Good Place will end?

Yeah, I do. I went into the writing of season one from the beginning knowing what the end of season one was going to be, and we decided to try to do that again and we did that again. We didn’t start writing season two until we had an idea of what the end of the season was going to be. With a show like this, where everything is connected and everything is continuous -- cliffhangers that lead pick up right where they left off, you kind of can’t wing it because everything flows from everything else. We certainly have an idea. We knew where we were going at the end of season two before we started writing season two, and towards the end of the year, we started talking about what the end of season two meant for season three, should we be lucky enough to get season three. For this one, you gotta have an idea or else you’re going to end screwing up. You’re going to end up getting to a point where you do a big twist reveal and then the Internet is like, “This doesn’t make any sense!” (Laughs.)