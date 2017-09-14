EXCLUSIVE: 'Gossip Girl' Turns 10! Leighton Meester Shares Her Favorite 'Kind of Iconic' Blair Waldorf Moment
Hey, Upper East Siders! There’s nothing Gossip Girl likes more than a reason to celebrate. And with the show's 10-year anniversary right around the corner there's no better excuse to pop some bubbly, right?
That’s right, Gossip Girl turns 10 on Sept. 19. The mega-popular CW series-turned-cultural phenomenon debuted in 2007 and ran for an impressive six seasons.
In honor of the big milestone, Leighton Meester exclusively dished to ET about her favorite Blair Waldorf moment, when we caught up with her and husband, Adam Brody, this summer. This marks their first joint interview since tying the knot in 2014.
EXCLUSIVE: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Admit They 'Laugh' That Blair Waldorf Married Seth Cohen!
“Oh my God!,” Leighton began. “There are a lot, I mean… There were so many awesome locations, I mean, I personally just had an amazing time shooting in New York on the streets."
“We did a lot of...Met steps. That's a kind of iconic Gossip Girl…,” she added before her hubby interrupted to jokingly swoon over the fact his wife shot a show in the Big Apple.
The couple also laughed over the fact that two of television’s most beloved teen characters, Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen, ended up together IRL.
Leighton Meester Stuns on New Magazine Cover, Talks Life After 'Gossip Girl'
“Once a year, randomly, on our Seth and Blair day,” Brody, 37, joked. “It’s good for a laugh.”
Earlier this month, Vanity Fair chatted with Meester, 31, and her co-stars about their experience on the show.
Meester revealed that her audition for the teen drama was “normal” – noting she first went out for the role of Serena Van Der Woodsen.
"I think it was just the normal, typical pilot season audition for me," Meester said. "I auditioned and then I tested once and then we did a screen test with everybody. And then, that was it . . . I dunno. I got it.”
11 Things We Learned From the 'Gossip Girl' Cast on Their 10-Year Anniversary
And while Meester isn’t completely sold on the idea of a revival just yet, Blake Lively seemed up for it.
“Of course," Lively told the publication. "I’m open to anything that’s good, that’s interesting, and that sort of feels necessary. . . . I imagine we all would [consider it]. I can’t speak for everyone else, but we all owe so much to this show, and I think that it would be silly not to acknowledge that.”
“Yeah, I don’t really hear [talk of] that . . . It’s hard to say,” Meester told ET. “If everyone was into it and if the timing was right, you know? ... I don’t want to say, ‘No, never.’”