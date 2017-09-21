EXCLUSIVE: 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Sneak Peek: Angela Simmons Reunites With Bow Wow in New York City -- Watch!
Reunited! On the season finale of Growing Up Hip Hop, Rev Run's daughter, Angela Simmons, catches up with her former flame, Bow Wow.
In ET’s exclusive sneak peek of the new episode airing on Thursday, Simmons and Kristinia DeBarge (daughter of James DeBarge) have a girls night out in New York City, where she unexpectedly runs into Bow Wow.
Simmons and Bow Wow haven’t spoken in a while, and there's lots to talk about. For starters, Simmons asks Bow Wow if he's thinking about getting married, but when it comes to holy matrimony, he’s not “built for that s**t.”
Suspicious of the rumors around her engagement, Bow Wow questions Simmons about her current relationship, which leads to a discussion on their past together.
Bow Wow explains that he couldn’t quite commit to Simmons because she had different “morals.”
“She was a virgin. I didn’t understand [that],” he admits in a confessional interview. “I wanted sex.”
Simmons also takes Bow Wow to task for being distant with her once he got engaged to his now ex-fiancée, Erica Mena.
But the 30-year-old rapper and actor says he's turned over a new leaf.
“I’m done breaking hearts,” he assures Simmons, who points out that he broke her heart several times over the years.
“I’m single now, you’re not,” he notes before adding, "so you say.”
No matter what happens with Simmons’ and her fiancee, Sutton Tennyson, Bow Wow believe he’ll always hold a special place in her heart.
“I’m a distraction to Angela,” he confesses to the camera. “There will always be that question of, what if?”
The conversation gets even more personal when Bow Wow reminds Simmons that there was “no way” that a man would marry her if she didn’t have sex with him first.
Simmons goes on to reveal that she got pregnant with her son during her first time having sex, which Bow Wow doesn’t believe immediately.
“I’m not joking,” she insists. "It happened.”
The new mom isn’t the only one talking about babies. Master P's son, Romeo Miller, receives alarming missed calls and cryptic text messages that lead to a potential pregnancy scare.
The Growing Up Hip Hop season three finale airs on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.