EXCLUSIVE: 'Growing Up Hip Hop' Sneak Peek: Angela Simmons Reunites With Bow Wow in New York City -- Watch!

Reunited! On the season finale of Growing Up Hip Hop, Rev Run's daughter, Angela Simmons, catches up with her former flame, Bow Wow.

In ET’s exclusive sneak peek of the new episode airing on Thursday, Simmons and Kristinia DeBarge (daughter of James DeBarge) have a girls night out in New York City, where she unexpectedly runs into Bow Wow.

Simmons and Bow Wow haven’t spoken in a while, and there's lots to talk about. For starters, Simmons asks Bow Wow if he's thinking about getting married, but when it comes to holy matrimony, he’s not “built for that s**t.”

Suspicious of the rumors around her engagement, Bow Wow questions Simmons about her current relationship, which leads to a discussion on their past together.