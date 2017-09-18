EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Stuns in Sheer Gown on 'Kingsman 2' Red Carpet, Gushes Over 'Exciting' Premiere

ET's Carly Steel caught up with Berry at the star-studded event, and the 51-year-old actress opened up about how it felt to be in the U.K. for the premiere of the long-awaited sequel to the hit spy flick.

"I've been a big fan of these kind of movies," the Oscar winner said of the action-packed comedy. "I was in a [James Bond] movie, and that Royal premiere is one of the fondest memories of my career. So, to be back here in London for another premiere that's equally as special is really exciting."