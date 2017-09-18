EXCLUSIVE: Halle Berry Stuns in Sheer Gown on 'Kingsman 2' Red Carpet, Gushes Over 'Exciting' Premiere
All eyes were on Halle Berry at the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle!
Rocking a black and purple Elie Saab dress, with a sheer, see-through skirt, Berry's flawless figure and fit physique were on full display as she walked the red carpet in London, England, on Monday.
ET's Carly Steel caught up with Berry at the star-studded event, and the 51-year-old actress opened up about how it felt to be in the U.K. for the premiere of the long-awaited sequel to the hit spy flick.
"I've been a big fan of these kind of movies," the Oscar winner said of the action-packed comedy. "I was in a [James Bond] movie, and that Royal premiere is one of the fondest memories of my career. So, to be back here in London for another premiere that's equally as special is really exciting."
The film -- which is the follow-up to the 2015 hit, Kingsman: The Secret Service -- has been getting a lot of praise from critics and fans alike, and Berry says she's heard nothing but love from everyone who's seen it.
"Unless they weren't being honest with me, I haven't seen one person that said they just didn't love it! [And] that it was a good, fun ride," she said.
Berry joins returning stars Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Sophie Cookson and Mark Strong, as well as fellow newcomers Julianne Moore, Jeff Bridges, Pedro Pascal and Channing Tatum.
ET caught up with Tatum at this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, where the actor revealed that he was so nervous the first time he met Berry on set, he didn't even know what to say. Check out the video below to hear more.
Kingsman: The Golden Circle hit theaters Sept. 22.