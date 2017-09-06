EXCLUSIVE: Hallie Meyers-Shyer and Nancy Meyers on Working Together and Choosing a Kitchen for 'Home Again'

ET: You only make your directorial debut once. How did you know Home Again was the movie?

Hallie Meyers-Shyer: I'd been writing for a while since I graduated from college. I was a screenwriting [major]. I never really felt ready to direct, and then I wrote this movie with myself in mind as the filmmaker, so I made it a story very personal [to me] that I thought I would be the right person to tell. So, I kind of backed myself up in that way.

And Nancy, do you remember when Hallie first pitched it to you?

HMS: I remember pitching it to you really early on, because you said, "There's this boy in my movie who should be in it." And it was Nat Wolff [who starred in Meyers' The Intern]. That was one of her first reactions to the earliest pitch.

Nancy Meyers: I loved the idea. I loved the pitch! And when she said, "I think I'm going to write it for me to direct." I said, "Yeah! You should!"

I feel safe saying that not all parents and children could work together in this capacity. I certainly know I couldn't make a movie with either of my parents.

NM: Are they filmmakers, though?

No, my mom works in sales.

NM: [Laughs.] Well, that would help.