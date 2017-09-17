EXCLUSIVE: 'Handmaid's Tale' Cast Talk Emmy Win, Elisabeth Moss Getting Bleeped: 'That Was the Classy Version'

The night's big winners joined Nancy O'Dell after collecting the final award of the show and Moss arrived carrying both of her Emmys (she's also one of the show's producers), with her Best Actress win marking her first after seven previous nominations for Mad Men and Top of the Lake.

"It's wonderful," she said of finally hearing her name called. "It's not up to me, really. I just try to do the best work possible and hope people watch it. The fact that it's for this show -- obviously, I'm incredibly proud of it personally. So, it does mean a lot to me."

During her acceptance speech, Moss also earned the sole on-air censorship of the night, as she thanked her mother, Linda, for teaching her that "you can be kind and a f**king badass," as the actress put it.

"She's got a mouth, that one," Dowd laughed.

"Oh no, you guys got off easy, honestly," Moss replied. "That was nothing. That was the classy version."

The victory tour backstage is only the beginning of the Handmaid crew's night, though, as co-star O-T Fagbenle announced their plans to hit the after-parties. "Oh, we're going to get down," he exclaimed. "These guys can really dance…There's going to be some sweat dripping." How late will the celebration go tonight?

"Morning time," Moss deadpanned. "It will be tomorrow."