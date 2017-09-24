EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford Reveals Which of Ryan Gosling's Films He Most Admires -- And It's Not 'The Notebook!'

Harrison Ford is opening up about which of Ryan Gosling's films inspired him to work with the young star, and it turns out there's one movie that absolutely had nothing to do with it.

"It wasn't The Notebook," Ford jokingly admitted to ET's Lauren Zima at a junket for their upcoming sci-fi sequel over the weekend.

"I'm gonna take a wild stab in the dark and say it wasn’t," added Gosling, who joined his co-star for the interview. "It wasn't The Notebook."

"Everything I've seen him do was a challenge well met. It was more than I thought you could possibly do," Ford shared. "I mean, the discipline to learn all the dancing, the singing and the keyboard [in La La Land]… but also [films like] The Place Beyond the Pines. I've been watching him for years and I really admire what he's done."