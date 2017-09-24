EXCLUSIVE: Harrison Ford Reveals Which of Ryan Gosling's Films He Most Admires -- And It's Not 'The Notebook!'
Harrison Ford is opening up about which of Ryan Gosling's films inspired him to work with the young star, and it turns out there's one movie that absolutely had nothing to do with it.
"It wasn't The Notebook," Ford jokingly admitted to ET's Lauren Zima at a junket for their upcoming sci-fi sequel over the weekend.
"I'm gonna take a wild stab in the dark and say it wasn’t," added Gosling, who joined his co-star for the interview. "It wasn't The Notebook."
"Everything I've seen him do was a challenge well met. It was more than I thought you could possibly do," Ford shared. "I mean, the discipline to learn all the dancing, the singing and the keyboard [in La La Land]… but also [films like] The Place Beyond the Pines. I've been watching him for years and I really admire what he's done."
In Blade Runner 2049, Gosling plays a special type of cop who hunts down replicants, humanoid cyborgs nearly identical to living beings. Ford reprises his role as Rick Deckard, a former android bounty hunter who's been off the grid for over 30 years.
While Ford has been watching Gosling's movies for some time, the 36-year-old actor has been a fan of the Indiana Jones star since he was a child, and he basked in the chance to star alongside him.
"I mean to get to work with him was an incredible opportunity. Not only because his movies have meant a lot to me, but because it was an opportunity to see how it's done, you know?" Gosling shared. "He's been creating all these seminal movie experiences for all of us. He's the one person who hasn't got to experience that, because he's been too busy making them. And so to have a window into how he does that was really great."
Ford has certainly created more than his fair share of timeless characters. From Indiana Jones, the adventuring archeologist, to charming space smuggler Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise. And now, Rick Deckard.
Ford says he's enjoyed bringing his beloved characters back to the spotlight, but it's only "worth doing when there's a good script, and you're gonna advance the story and advance the understanding of the character and you're bringing something new to it."
"That's so incredible," Gosling marveled at his co-star's legacy of memorable roles. "To do it once would be an amazing achievement -- to make a character that people want to see again -- let alone multiple times."
One aspect of the Blade Runner universe is its brutal setting and intense pacing, which meant a lot of action scenes for the two stars, and it also meant Gosling had to take a few punches in the face from Ford.
"I didn't work on my dodging," Gosling admitted when talking about the training they went through for the action sequences.
"I did a lot of boxing and uh, the idea of boxing is to hit the guy," Ford said.
"You did a wonderful job," Gosling quipped.
Blade Runner 2049 -- directed by Denis Villeneuve and co-starring Robin Wright, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista and Mackenzie Davis -- hits theaters Oct. 6.