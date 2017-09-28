EXCLUSIVE: 'Hawaii Five-0' Boss Says 'We're Telling Our Best Stories' in Season 8, Addresses Cast Exits

“At some point, you sort of feel like those stories have been told, and Daniel and Grace’s stories we mined so much because they were given so much work over seven seasons to do. We’ve told so many personal stories and gone to hell and back,” he continues. “I’m not sure in season eight what we would’ve done. In a way, it was organic to have a change of the guard.”

In an in-depth conversation, Lenkov talks at length with ET about the “rebooted” season, the new blood and why longtime fans have nothing to worry about.

ET: There were a lot of changes in front of the camera heading into season eight. What was your directive going into this new year due to the cast shuffle?

Peter Lenkov: It’s weird that it made news. If you look at shows that have been on the air for years, there are cast changes all the time, especially as you get into into later seasons. We’ve been pretty lucky to be pretty consistent with our main cast for so many years, so really, what I wanted to do was do what we’ve normally done over the years, which is keep adding and building the family. It just so happens that this year, we had two cast members leave. The characters that did leave, we acknowledge that they left. We talk about them. Emotionally, we’ve lost a little bit of ourselves because they’re gone. [Chin Ho and Kono are] very big in terms of the canon and the mythology of the show, but nothing’s drastically changed. Whether or not Daniel or Grace came back, we always had a plan of adding to the cast.

You mentioned that Chin and Kono will be acknowledged. What did you want to honor about those characters in the premiere?

We explain where they are. I’m not sure it would make any sense to not acknowledge them not being on the show, so we do very early on at least talk about where Daniel’s character is and then later, we talk about where Grace’s character is. We talk about them for a little while in the first batch of episodes. Their presence still exists and we still acknowledge that they were a big part of our family. We find ourselves talking about them every now and then, and it feels very organic. We’re not moving on as if they never existed.