EXCLUSIVE: Hear Danielle Bradbery's Thomas Rhett, Jaren Johnston-Penned Song, 'Hello Summer'

Danielle Bradbery is holding on to those summer vibes.

The 21-year-old songstress, who won the season four of The Voice on Blake Shelton's team, has teamed up with ET to debut one of her catchy new songs, "Hello Summer," which will feature on her next album. I Don't Believe We've Met is set for release on Dec. 1.

"Hello Summer" was co-written by Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston and Julian Bunetta in a session originally intended for Rhett's Life Changes album. When Rhett decided not to select it for this project, he contacted Bradbery. The duo have stayed close since touring together in 2015, with Rhett serving as a mentor in recent years.

"He felt like the song could be re-written with female perspective, so I sat down with his dad [Akins] and he re-wrote some of the lyrics to fit my voice," Bradbery says. "Julian agreed to produce it and I'm so proud of how it turned out. It's one of the few I didn't co-write myself, but I feel really speaks to the same emotional theme of the record and pushes the boundaries sonically into new territory for me."