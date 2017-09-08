EXCLUSIVE: Heidi Klum Wants You to Shop for Clothes While Buying Groceries With New Fashion Line: 'Why Not?'

"You go to the super market, you buy your milk, you buy your groceries, you buy your meats, maybe even a frying pan. And then boom you see a head-to-toe leopard suit you can buy for under $60!" Klum explained to ET's Keltie Knight. "Why not?!"

Leopard doesn't exactly go unnoticed in a grocery store, but according to the Project Runway host, that's the point.

"I am someone who has never loved to blend in. I just think my first inspiration was the urban jungle. I call this collection the urban jungle, because it is inspired by New York City," she said. "This is where it all began for me. I love New York City. It's a concrete jungle, and in the real jungle you have leopards, so I thought, 'I'm gonna do a lot of leopard.' And leopard really is an amazing classic that will always be around."

Klum went all out for the show, with 35 models and over 85 different looks. But it's nothing compared to what she's faced in the past.