EXCLUSIVE: 'The Hills' Star Jason Wahler and Wife Welcome First Child -- See the Adorable Pic!

"We are so unbelievably in love! We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much," the couple tells ET exclusively.

Delilah was born at 8:16 a.m. in Newport Beach, California, and weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measured 21 inches long. The couple tells ET that Delilah is already a "daddy’s girl" and Jason is proving to be a natural at fatherhood, adding that he “loves to swaddle and cuddle with her.”