EXCLUSIVE: How Michelle Branch & Patrick Carney Take Life 'Song by Song'

Now, almost a year later, the song is featured in Bojack’s fourth season as well as on the accompanying soundtrack, both of which are available on Friday.



“The best thing about the show is it’s so dark,” said Branch. “And I think the scene that [the song] appears in is going to be really, really funny. I’m looking forward to the new season.”



One of the upcoming season four storylines will be the show’s satirical take on the 2016 president election, as Bojack’s dim but effusively good-natured rival, Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), runs for governor of California. It’s a trend that seems to be increasingly pervasive in pop culture -- as shows like American Horror Story: Culttake direct aim at the political climate -- and when asked if, as musicians, they find it hard to keep current events from bleeding into their work, Branch cited Nina Simone's famous quote: “An artist's duty, as far as I'm concerned, is to reflect the times.”



“I think it’s important for us to be able to kind of interpret what we feel is going on, and what we see is going on, and include it in what we’re working on,” she added. “Especially with what’s going on in the last year, I mean, it’s kind of hard not to let it affect us as human beings… I do think it’s kind of our responsibility, if we feel moved by it in some way, to talk about it.”



“It can be annoying to be a super-political artist, especially when people don’t identify your work as political anyway,” Carney added. “But I do think, in 2017, it’s kind of ridiculous to not be vocal.”