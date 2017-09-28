EXCLUSIVE: ‘HTGAWM’ Star Karla Souza Talks Season 4's Shocking Revelation & Exploring Laurel’s Dark Side

ET: There was a moment at the group dinner with Annalise when she tells the Keating Four, “We get a second chance.” And for a brief moment, we thought things were finally looking up for these characters. That is not the case, especially for Laurel, who we learn in a flash-forward at the end of the episode, loses the baby. What was your reaction after reading the script for the season premiere?

Karla Souza: Weirdly enough, this time around, [showrunner Peter Nowalk] was kind enough to call me up to his office and gave me the play-by-play for the first episode and said the whole hook for the midseason finale was going to be Laurel and where’s the baby? Rather than have me read it [he and new producer/director Jet Wilkinson] told me this is what they came up with when we came back from hiatus. I was just kind of like, constantly [gasping]… every time he told me anything. It just got better and better and towards the end when he said, ‘And then you’re going to wake up and not see your baby!’ I just thought, this poor woman is going to go through the ringer but at the same time, acting-wise, what a great challenge.

When we first met Laurel at the beginning of the series in season one, she was very timid, she flew under the radar and people underestimated her. How excited are you to expand her journey?

There’s actually a call back to that Laurel this season that you’ll see in future episodes, where she was super timid -- she spoke up for herself, but she was very quiet. But we didn’t know where she was coming from and she’s completely out of her shell now. The stakes are a lot higher, especially now that she has a baby inside of her. She’s capable of a lot of things and whether she’s doing them with someone or on her own she’s a woman with a mission. I think the fact that her number one enemy is her father (Esai Morales), that’s definitely hard -- it’s like a blood-to-blood relationship. There’s a very thin line between love and hate, and I think that just makes it that much more interesting that it’s not the Mahones, it’s not some distant person, but it’s her own father that she wants to take revenge on. For me, it’s just been a great experience to have more material to work with and going into season four knowing this was going to be the through-line and that I was going to have all of this to play with. I was extremely grateful.