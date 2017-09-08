EXCLUSIVE: Inside Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Visit to Houston Church to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims
Beyonce is showing support for her hometown.
The 36-year-old singer arrived at St. Johns Church in Houston, Texas, on Friday, with her daughter, Blue Ivy, to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The pair are seen entering the venue around the 5-minute mark in the video below.
RELATED: Hollywood Helping Houston: How Stars Like Jamie Foxx, Beyonce and Sandra Bullock Are Doing Their Part
RELATED: Beyonce, George Clooney and Julia Roberts Among Stars to Participate in Hurricane Harvey Telethon
ET spoke with Rasmus last week, who revealed that the superstar had already made a significant impact on Hurricane Harvey relief.
"She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected," he shared. "She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas."
See more in the video below.
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.