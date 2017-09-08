News

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Visit to Houston Church to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims

By Jennifer Drysdale‍

Beyonce is showing support for her hometown. 

The 36-year-old singer arrived at St. Johns Church in Houston, Texas, on Friday, with her daughter, Blue Ivy, to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The pair are seen entering the venue around the 5-minute mark in the video below.

Earlier in the day, Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and former Destiny's Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, helped out by serving lunch to 400 flood victims while wearing aprons with the logo of the singer's organization, BeyGOOD.
 
"Tina and Michelle are serving food! They're greeting everyone, making them all feel special," Houston resident Craig Zeno tells ET exclusively, adding that the pair are telling victims to "continue to be strong." 
 
"Houston is strong! We will rebuild and be even stronger," Zeno recalls Knowles Lawson and Williams telling residents, before posing for photos with flood victims. Beyonce's pastor, Rudy Rasmus, was also in attendance. 
Photo: Craig Zeno
Photo: Craig Zeno
Photo: Craig Zeno

ET spoke with Rasmus last week, who revealed that the superstar had already made a significant impact on Hurricane Harvey relief. 

"She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected," he shared. "She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas."

