EXCLUSIVE: Inside Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Visit to Houston Church to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims

Earlier in the day, Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and former Destiny's Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, helped out by serving lunch to 400 flood victims while wearing aprons with the logo of the singer's organization, BeyGOOD.

"Tina and Michelle are serving food! They're greeting everyone, making them all feel special," Houston resident Craig Zeno tells ET exclusively, adding that the pair are telling victims to "continue to be strong."

"Houston is strong! We will rebuild and be even stronger," Zeno recalls Knowles Lawson and Williams telling residents, before posing for photos with flood victims. Beyonce's pastor, Rudy Rasmus, was also in attendance.