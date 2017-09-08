EXCLUSIVE: Inside Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Visit to Houston Church to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims

Joined by her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, Beyonce took to the support her fellow Houstonians.

"I just wanna say that I’m home," the "Formation" singer told the crowd. "This church is my home. I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This today is a celebration of survival. Ya’ll are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."