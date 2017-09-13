EXCLUSIVE: Inside Julianne Hough's 'Surprising' Decision Not to Return to 'DWTS'

ET's source did note, however, that those close to Hough were "surprised" by her decision to leave "something so stable," but that it's possible she will return to the show in the future.

"DWTS is a consistent gig with a steady paycheck. Often these dancers try to move on to what they hope are greener pastures only to realize that’s not the case," the source explains. "For Julianne, she is still on very good terms with everyone over at DWTS and no bridges were burned. Perhaps she’ll be back in the future.”

Longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will all be back for season 25.