EXCLUSIVE: Jaime King Gushes Over BFF Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album: 'She's the Baddest Broad'

Jaime King can't stop raving over her BFF, Taylor Swift!



ET caught up with the 38-year-old actress at HBO's Emmys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she gushed over the latest music from her pal's Reputation album, out Nov. 10.



"I was just playing it in the car earlier and my son, [3-year-old] James, was like, 'Lele! That's godmama. It's godmama!' It's so funny. It's just so funny," King told ET's Nischelle Turner. "It's good."



King confirmed that Swift fans can expect the pop star to give fans "the real," as Turner put it, because "she always does that" with new music.



"That's her thing. It's really, really good," King said of the rest of the album. "Yeah, she is the baddest broad."