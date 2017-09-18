EXCLUSIVE: Jaime King Gushes Over BFF Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Album: 'She's the Baddest Broad'
Jaime King can't stop raving over her BFF, Taylor Swift!
ET caught up with the 38-year-old actress at HBO's Emmys after-party in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she gushed over the latest music from her pal's Reputation album, out Nov. 10.
"I was just playing it in the car earlier and my son, [3-year-old] James, was like, 'Lele! That's godmama. It's godmama!' It's so funny. It's just so funny," King told ET's Nischelle Turner. "It's good."
King confirmed that Swift fans can expect the pop star to give fans "the real," as Turner put it, because "she always does that" with new music.
"That's her thing. It's really, really good," King said of the rest of the album. "Yeah, she is the baddest broad."
But when ET said that James and her 2-year-old son, Leo, must feel pretty cool to have Swift and Jessica Alba as their godmothers, King explained that she doesn't "see it that way."
"[She's] just a friend," King said. "And, you know, Jess has been like my sister for over a decade."
ET also caught up with King in April, where she told us that Alba is "always on speed dial" for parenting purposes.
"I didn't know what I was doing when I had my first child, and I had to go back to work so soon," she explained. "I was terrified, but I always call her."
"I think in the lifestyle we have, it’s very different and it's not as easy to navigate," she added. "And she does it so elegantly and seamlessly. I'm very lucky."