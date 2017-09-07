EXCLUSIVE: James Franco Says He 'Ate Salads for a Year' to Prep for 'The Deuce' & 'Disaster Artist' Sex Scenes

Between his new movie The Disaster Artist -- which recounts the making of the iconicly bad film The Room -- and the upcoming HBO series The Deuce -- set in the gritty, filthy streets of New York City in the 1970s -- James Franco has had quite a few sex scenes to shoot in recent months, and the actor says he had to find a way to keep fit and slim.

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with Franco at the premiere of The Deuce in NYC on Thursday, where he opened up about his particular dietary regime to stay sex scene-ready and to fit into the very tight styles of the '70s.

"I ate a lot of salads. Like, a year and a half of salads for lunch and dinner," Franco said, explaining that his nutrition plan wasn't just for his role in The Deuce, but also for when he starred as notorious filmmaker Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist. "Speaking of sex scenes, he has some infamous sex scenes."