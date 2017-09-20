EXCLUSIVE: James Hinchcliffe & Helio Castroneves Think Arie Luyendyk Jr. Will Find Love on 'The Bachelor'
Arie Luyendyk Jr. will leave The Bachelor an engaged man -- if Helio Castroneves and James Hinchcliffe have anything to say about it!
Luyendyk revisited his IndyCar racing roots at the season finale Verizon IndyCar Series race at Sonoma Raceway last weekend, where he reunited with race car drivers and Dancing With the Stars alums Castroneves and Hinchcliffe.
"Although I can’t say we’ve ever dated, Arie Jr. has been through this experience before so I think he’ll handle himself well," Hinchcliffe tells ET. "I hope he can find love better than I found my way around the dance floor."
Castroneves expressed similar hope for Luyendyk, revealing that he thinks the 35-year-old "really will find a true partner."
"Arie is a perfect candidate for the Bachelor, because he knows what to expect. As race car drivers, we are trained to always be thinking ahead and be prepared for any situation, so having already been through a season of [The Bachelorette] already gives him a head start," he said. "I do feel that he really will find a true partner for life and everyone in the IndyCar community will be watching."
Reporting by Angelique Jackson.
