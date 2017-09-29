EXCLUSIVE: James Marsden Reveals His 'Westworld' Pre-Nudity Rituals and Why Exercise Is His ‘Antidepressant’

Between James Marsden's early days as a Versace model, playing the heartthrob in films like 27 Dresses and Enchanted, and now appearing nude on HBO's Emmy-winning series, Westworld, it’s no surprise that maintaining a great physique is all in a day’s work for the actor.

But the Oklahoma native is sharing how working out has also become an integral part of staying mentally healthy and focused in the hectic world of showbiz.



“It’s the cheapest form of antidepressant out there,” the actor tells ET. “You get out there and run or walk and it just clears your mind and hits the reset button. I have to have that in my life, and being fit is the nice bonus and by-product of it.”



“I don’t necessarily like going to the gym!” the former X-Men star adds. “I like more outdoorsy activities -- hikes, runs and things like that. So, I mainly just run. It’s my favorite thing to do.”

