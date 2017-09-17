EXCLUSIVE: Jane Fonda Rocks Ariana Grande-Style Ponytail at 2017 Emmys, Not Interested in '9 to 5' Sequel
Jane Fonda has got it going on!
The 79-year-old actress worked the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday with an Ariana Grande-style ponytail.
Fonda looked ravishing in a hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown with stunning emerald-and-diamond Gismondi 1754 jewelry.
"This look makes me feel fantastic," Fonda told ET's Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet, showing off her long and slick ponytail, adding that she used to have hair that long. While her look definitely evoked Grande, Fonda said her inspiration tonight was actually Gwen Stefani.
"I watch what Gwen Stefani does on a red carpet and try to copy her, and that’s the truth," Fonda also told ET. "It doesn’t come naturally to me but she does it so great. So I try to do what she does."
Nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Grace in the Netflix show, Grace and Frankie, Fonda is super excited to be at the ceremony with her co-star, Lily Tomlin, who is also nominated in the same category.
"We drank a lot of champagne and yelled and screamed and we were in the middle of shooting our fourth season," Fonda said about finding out they were both nominated. "Everybody was very excited."
The Oscar winner also revealed that she will be taking the stage and co-presenting with her 9 to 5 co-star, Dolly Parton.
"A reunion, that's right. It's gonna be good," Fonda expressed.
As far as an official 9 to 5 reunion heading the big screen?
"It's too complicated and boring on a night like this," Fonda shared. "Maybe we'll have a reunion in some other way onscreen, but not in a sequel to 9 to 5."
So could Parton possibly guest star on Grace and Frankie?
"Who knows, who knows," Fonda teased. "Were hoping."