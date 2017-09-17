EXCLUSIVE: Jane Fonda Rocks Ariana Grande-Style Ponytail at 2017 Emmys, Not Interested in '9 to 5' Sequel

Jane Fonda has got it going on!

The 79-year-old actress worked the 2017 Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday with an Ariana Grande-style ponytail.

Fonda looked ravishing in a hot pink Brandon Maxwell gown with stunning emerald-and-diamond Gismondi 1754 jewelry.

"This look makes me feel fantastic," Fonda told ET's Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet, showing off her long and slick ponytail, adding that she used to have hair that long. While her look definitely evoked Grande, Fonda said her inspiration tonight was actually Gwen Stefani.

"I watch what Gwen Stefani does on a red carpet and try to copy her, and that’s the truth," Fonda also told ET. "It doesn’t come naturally to me but she does it so great. So I try to do what she does."