EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson Wants Full Custody of Her 8-Month-Old Son Eissa
Janet Jackson hopes to win full custody of her 8-month-old son, Eissa, in her divorce from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana, a source tells ET.
On Tuesday, Jackson’s brother, Randy, launched allegations that the singer had been subject to verbal abuse from Al Mana, a businessman, during their marriage. The family insider says Randy did so in the hope that it will help Janet, 55, secure full custody of Eissa.
WATCH: Janet Jackson Breaks Down While Singing 'What About' in Concert: 'This Is Me'
“That [news of] verbal abuse allegations months after their separation and impending divorce are shocking, but not surprising,” said the source. “Janet is great at managing her business and career, but she is not as smart when it comes to affairs of the heart.”
“Janet likes to keep her personal life private,” the source continued. “Her brother Randy feels like it is his job to protect his family and he could not take seeing his baby sister in emotional pain.”
Earlier this year, ET was the first to report the allegation that Wissam was disrespectful towards Janet's mother, Katherine, when she visited the then-couple in London. A source told ET that the following week, Janet started looking at high-end apartments in search of a new place to stay.
“Janet loves her mother more than anyone in the world, next to her son,” a family source said.
Jackson and Al Mana tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed Eissa in January. News of their split broke three months later in April.
NEWS: Janet Jackson Was ‘Verbally Abused’ by Ex, Brother Randy Claims
Randy made the verbal abuse allegations during an interview with People, published on Tuesday.
“It was quite an abusive situation,” he told the outlet. “It came on later in the relationship, verbal abuse and being [made to feel like] a prisoner in her own home. No pregnant woman needs to go through being called a b***h every day. There were things like that. That’s what she went through.”
Find out more on the songstress’ split below.
Reporting by Stacie Gottsegen.