EXCLUSIVE: Janet Jackson Wants Full Custody of Her 8-Month-Old Son Eissa

“That [news of] verbal abuse allegations months after their separation and impending divorce are shocking, but not surprising,” said the source. “Janet is great at managing her business and career, but she is not as smart when it comes to affairs of the heart.”

“Janet likes to keep her personal life private,” the source continued. “Her brother Randy feels like it is his job to protect his family and he could not take seeing his baby sister in emotional pain.”



Earlier this year, ET was the first to report the allegation that Wissam was disrespectful towards Janet's mother, Katherine, when she visited the then-couple in London. A source told ET that the following week, Janet started looking at high-end apartments in search of a new place to stay.

“Janet loves her mother more than anyone in the world, next to her son,” a family source said.

Jackson and Al Mana tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed Eissa in January. News of their split broke three months later in April.