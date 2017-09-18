EXCLUSIVE: 'Grey's Anatomy's' Jason George Reveals Nerve-Wracking Way He Learned He Was Moving to Spinoff

Jason George is looking forward to fighting fires on the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy firefighter spinoff, but he’s as in the dark about what this means for his character, Dr. Ben Warren, as viewers are.

“I’m looking forward to finding out,” George told ET’s Katie Krause at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower on Friday, of Ben’s future. “We’ve already established that Ben is a little bit of an adrenaline junkie. He likes his action. He’s calm under pressure. I’m looking forward to seeing how they make this transition.”

“He’s going to get into some mess, and I’m also pretty certain that his wife [Miranda Bailey] is not going to like it very much -- that she’s not going to be a fan of [him] running into fires,” the 45-year-old actor added, joking, “Some women dig the firefighters.”

George revealed the backstory on how he got the news that he would be transitioning to the new 10-episode series, which will be led by Jaina Lee Ortiz, sharing that his Grey’s castmates were hounding him about the chances of him moving over before it was made official on Sept. 12.