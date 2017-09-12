EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Probst Rates the Cast of ‘Survivor' 35 -- Will Heroes, Healers or Hustlers Come Out on Top?

It’s time to outwit, outlast and outplay -- again.

Survivor returns for its 35th season later this month, and the theme this time around is heroes vs. healers vs. hustlers. ET has your exclusive first look at host Jeff Probst’s assessment of the cast, breaking down his expectations of this season’s players.

“This season, we did something a little different. We divided the tribes on how others see them. Positive traits associated with them. So, we have heroes, healers and hustlers.”