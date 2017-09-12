EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Probst Rates the Cast of ‘Survivor' 35 -- Will Heroes, Healers or Hustlers Come Out on Top?
It’s time to outwit, outlast and outplay -- again.
Survivor returns for its 35th season later this month, and the theme this time around is heroes vs. healers vs. hustlers. ET has your exclusive first look at host Jeff Probst’s assessment of the cast, breaking down his expectations of this season’s players.
“This season, we did something a little different. We divided the tribes on how others see them. Positive traits associated with them. So, we have heroes, healers and hustlers.”
Jeff starts off with the heroes, which includes one of Jeff’s “all-time favorite people,” a financial analyst named Chrissy. She’ll play alongside a former NFL player, a lifeguard, a marine, a firefighter and an Olympic swimmer. Jeff warns that ego and personality could be problems for the hero tribe.
Next up, the healers -- a group built on everything from a wilderness therapy guide and a probation officer to a urologist. This group will need to focus on teamwork, Jeff says.
Finally, the hustlers, a tribe made up of a bellhop, diversity advocate, surf instructor, commercial fisherwoman, a small business owner and a celebrity assistant. This appears to be Jeff’s favorite group, based solely off personality. Ryan, the bellhop, rocks a turtleneck in the 100-degree Fiji weather; Jeff describes surf instructor Devon as “goofy” and dubs entrepreneur Patrick a “wildcard.”
“We have a lot of superfans,” Jeff notes. “They know this game inside out. It is no longer a question of, should I make big moves? The question now is, when do I make my big moves?”
Check out the video above for more of Jeff’s insight into this season’s players. Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.